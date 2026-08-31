Sarvam launches Champions program to support developers and community leaders

Sarvam, the Indian AI startup, just rolled out its Champions Program to help developers and community leaders get hands-on with new AI tools.

If you join, you'll score early access to Sarvam's upcoming models, a chance to work directly with their engineering team, and event support for approved City Lead events, with food/catering handled directly and pre-approved event expenses reimbursable.

Basically, it's all about growing India's next wave of AI talent together.