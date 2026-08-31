Sarvam launches Champions program to support developers and community leaders
Sarvam, the Indian AI startup, just rolled out its Champions Program to help developers and community leaders get hands-on with new AI tools.
If you join, you'll score early access to Sarvam's upcoming models, a chance to work directly with their engineering team, and event support for approved City Lead events, with food/catering handled directly and pre-approved event expenses reimbursable.
Basically, it's all about growing India's next wave of AI talent together.
Sarvam covers city lead event costs
There are two tracks: the Creator track is for developers building cool stuff with Sarvam's models, while the City Lead track is designed for community organizers who already run local developer groups.
Perks include private network access across India and direct support from Sarvam.
Anyone who has built something meaningful using its platform or already runs a credible local developer community can apply, available to creators globally and community leaders running local developer ecosystems in their respective cities, but you'll need to show your work and go through an interview.
If approved as a City Lead, Sarvam will cover the on-ground cost of every approved event. Food and catering expenses will be settled directly by the company, while organizers can claim reimbursements for pre-approved expenses such as photography, standees, and other event-related costs.