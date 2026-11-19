Sarvam launches Token Factory, reigniting debate on AI independence
Sarvam just rolled out its Token Factory platform, letting users tap into AI models from China, like DeepSeek, alongside homegrown options.
This move has stirred up debate, since Sarvam has been one of the main proponents of India's AI independence.
The new platform brings several AI models together under one API, all running on local infrastructure.
Sarvam cofounders affirm commitment, private funding
Co-founder Pratyush Kumar says they are still committed to building Indian-made AI and are working hard on it, even with the criticism.
Addressing concerns about using government-backed resources, co-founder Vivek Raghavan explained that their infrastructure is privately funded to keep data secure and support the heavy costs of running large-scale AI.
Sarvam says it is trying to balance business goals with supporting India's tech ambitions.