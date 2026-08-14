Sarvam launches voice agents platform with memory and personalization
Technology
Sarvam just launched its new Voice Agents platform, letting businesses build and manage AI-powered voice apps at scale.
These agents can actually remember past conversations, pick up context, and get smarter over time.
The platform also comes with handy tools for personalization and managing everything smoothly.
Sarvam handled over 350 million enterprise chats
The platform has already handled over 350 million enterprise chats and is now open to developers everywhere.
Still, one user is hoping for support beyond Indian phone numbers, especially in the United Arab Emirates and the US.
Another developer has flagged speech-to-text issues, noting that spoken languages were sometimes being detected as English, plus they would love easier ways to export analytics to tools like Google Sheets.