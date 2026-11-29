Sarvam's trillion-parameter AI model could cost $200M, co-founder says
What's the story
Sarvam, a Bengaluru-based start-up, is working on a massive trillion-parameter artificial intelligence (AI) model. The company's co-founder Pratyush Kumar revealed at Groww Next '26 in Bengaluru that the project will cost between $150 million and $200 million. The figure accounts for expenses related to data, computing power, and research. The new model will be nearly 10 times bigger than Sarvam's current flagship AI system with 105 billion parameters.
Competitive edge
Model expected to be ready by February next year
Sarvam first unveiled the trillion-parameter model at Epoch, its developer conference, on July 30.
The company said the new system would compete in coding, cybersecurity, simulation, and science.
Kumar had previously said that the model should be ready by February next year.
He explained that they are still setting up a GPU cluster for training, and it usually takes three to four months once it's ready.
Business model
Need to show a business line to raise capital: Kumar
While working on the trillion-parameter model, Sarvam is also focusing on generating revenue from its other products.
Kumar emphasized that the company needs to show a business line to raise capital at the multiples India deserves.
He said there are only two businesses in AI: building models and manufacturing tokens. Building models is capital-intensive but running them for customers generates revenue, he added.
Expansion
Token Factory launched on November 16
Over the past six months, Sarvam has launched products for coding, cybersecurity, chat, and co-work.
The company recently launched Token Factory on November 16. It allows developers and businesses to use AI models running on Sarvam's GPUs in India by paying for the tokens they process and generate.
Apart from its own model with 105 billion parameters, Token Factory also provides open-weight models from Google as well as Chinese developers DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and Zhipu AI.
New offerings
Compute rental service will be available next month
Next month, Sarvam will launch a compute rental service. This will allow companies to rent computing power from Sarvam and build their own AI on the company's full stack.
The stack includes Sarvam's AI models, an option to train custom models, and pre-built tools for coding, cybersecurity, and document handling.
To help companies use this stack effectively, Sarvam also offers a training course called "Sarvam Forward."