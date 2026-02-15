Sarvam Vision beats ChatGPT, Gemini in regional language document reading

Sarvam Vision, a new AI model from India, is making waves for its ability to understand and digitize documents in 22 Indian languages. Launched this month, it's already beating big global names like Gemini 3 Pro and ChatGPT in reading complex layouts and regional scripts. The model will be showcased at the India AI Impact Summit (Feb 16-20).

It scored higher than top international models on key benchmarks—like 84.3% on olmOCR-Bench (versus Gemini's 80.2%) and 93.28% on OmniDocBench v1.5, with particular strength on complex layouts, technical tables, and mathematical formulas.

This shows it's not just good, but leading the pack when it comes to handling Indian languages.

Sarvam Vision is built specifically for India: it can pull info from old texts, charts, or even handwritten notes that many global models struggle with.

By focusing on local needs, it helps reduce dependence on foreign tech.