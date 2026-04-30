SAS upgrades Viya with agentic AI and 3 new tools
SAS just rolled out some major upgrades to its AI platform, SAS Viya, making it easier for companies to move from small test projects to full-scale AI.
The big news? New agentic AI tools that keep things running smoothly and securely, plus three standout additions: SAS Viya Copilot, the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server and SAS Agentic AI Accelerator.
Copilot and MCP server improve analytics
The SAS Viya Copilot acts like an AI sidekick, helping users analyze data and make decisions using everyday language.
The MCP Server boosts how well AI agents can use analytics to support smarter choices.
There is also the Agentic AI Accelerator and Retrieval Agent Manager, which turn messy data into clear insights.
Right now, these upgrades are helping industries like finance and health care, with more sectors on the way by 2026.