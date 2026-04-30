SAS upgrades Viya with agentic AI and 3 new tools

Copilot and MCP server improve analytics

The SAS Viya Copilot acts like an AI sidekick, helping users analyze data and make decisions using everyday language.

The MCP Server boosts how well AI agents can use analytics to support smarter choices.

There is also the Agentic AI Accelerator and Retrieval Agent Manager, which turn messy data into clear insights.

Right now, these upgrades are helping industries like finance and health care, with more sectors on the way by 2026.