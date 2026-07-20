Satchin Panda resigns from Salk Institute after sexual misconduct allegations
Technology
Satchin Panda, famous for his research on body clocks and intermittent fasting, is stepping down from California's Salk Institute following sexual misconduct allegations.
A woman research assistant from his lab filed a complaint in March 2026.
Panda denied the claims but chose to resign after 22 years at the institute; his last day is August 13, 2026.
Panda exit recalls Inder Verma resignation
Panda's work has shaped how we understand health and brought major funding to Salk.
His exit follows another big case: Indian-origin biologist Inder Verma resigned in 2018 after harassment allegations from eight women, including several at Salk.
Both scientists denied wrongdoing but left amid mounting pressure.