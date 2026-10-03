Satellai debuts Petsense AI at CES 2026 for pet monitoring
Technology
Satellai just introduced Petsense AI at CES 2026, a new tool that turns your pet's activity, sleep, and health stats into easy-to-understand updates.
It works with all Satellai gadgets, including the brand-new Collar Go, and helps spot early signs of illness in dogs (cat support is coming later this year).
Collar Go $80 GPS, GDPR compliant
Collar Go is an $80 GPS collar with a solid 15-day battery life and waterproofing.
It teams up with Petsense AI to answer your questions about your pet's behavior through chat-style prompts.
Plus, all your pet's data stays secure on AWS and follows GDPR rules.
This combo aims to give you more peace of mind than pricier collars like the Halo Collar or the Minitailz Health and GPS Tracker, without the steep price tag.