Satellai debuts Petsense AI at CES 2026 for pet monitoring

Collar Go is an $80 GPS collar with a solid 15-day battery life and waterproofing.

It teams up with Petsense AI to answer your questions about your pet's behavior through chat-style prompts.

Plus, all your pet's data stays secure on AWS and follows GDPR rules.

This combo aims to give you more peace of mind than pricier collars like the Halo Collar or the Minitailz Health and GPS Tracker, without the steep price tag.