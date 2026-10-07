Satellai debuts Petsense AI dog health tracker at CES 2026
Technology
Satellai just launched Petsense AI at CES 2026, a new system that helps you keep tabs on your dog's health.
It tracks things like activity, sleep, temperature, and can even spot early signs of illness.
(Cat parents, hang tight, a version for cats is coming soon!)
Satellai launches Collar Go GPS $80
Petsense AI comes with a smart knowledge engine that answers your questions about pet behavior and keeps all data private and secure.
Satellai also introduced the Collar Go, a waterproof, GPS-enabled dog collar with a solid 15-day battery life. At $80 (with a launch discount), it's way more budget-friendly than most big-name trackers out there.
Petsense AI will soon work across all Satellai devices, making it easier than ever to look after your furry friend.