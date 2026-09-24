Satellite image shows 4,000km cloud band India and China
Technology
A recent satellite image shows a massive cloud band, spanning about 4,000km, stretching all the way from India to China.
This weather system covers northern and central India, the Himalayas, and parts of Southeast Asia, showing up as a thick strip of clouds that can bring heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Monsoon still draws moisture across India
This huge cloud band formed because monsoon winds and low-pressure systems are still pulling in lots of moisture, even as the southwest monsoon starts to retreat.
Weather systems over the Bay of Bengal are still driving rainfall in eastern and central India.
The image highlights just how far-reaching these monsoon effects are, impacting countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar, too, as we move into the post-monsoon season.