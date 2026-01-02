Satellites at risk of collision within days if control is lost

Why it matters: More satellites, more problems

With about 13,000 active satellites circling Earth (primarily from companies like SpaceX), even a single day without control means there's a 30% chance of a collision between two cataloged objects in orbit.

Solar storms can make things worse—like the one in May 2024 that forced Starlink and others into emergency maneuvers—and experts warn this could someday trigger chain reactions of debris that would be tough to clean up.