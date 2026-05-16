Satleo Labs launches Ahmedabad satellite platform to combat extreme heat
Satleo Labs, a homegrown space tech startup, just rolled out a satellite-powered platform in Ahmedabad to help fight extreme heat.
Using thermal data and artificial intelligence (AI), it spots city hotspots and gives three-day forecasts accurate to two to three degrees Celsius.
Now, outdoor workers like delivery folks and cab drivers get quick heat advisories via QR codes, super handy when you're out all day.
Satleo Labs maps heat and forecasts
The platform blends years of satellite data with real-time updates to create detailed city heat maps and predict trouble spots up to four days ahead.
This helps health teams prepare clinics and staff where they're needed most.
With climate change making heatwaves worse, Satleo Labs plans to expand this technology across more cities, and even launch its own thermal satellite soon for bigger impact.