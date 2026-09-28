'Saturday Night Live' opens 52nd season spoofing Anthropic CEO Amodei
Technology
Saturday Night Live kicked off its 52nd season by spoofing Dario Amodei, the CEO of AI company Anthropic, recently launching its new model, Opus 5.5.
Hosted by Michael Che, the sketch had Jane Wickline play a quirky version of Amodei, spotlighting both his unique style and his recent public warnings about AI.
Skit frames AI innovation versus regulation
The skit leaned into the tension between rapid AI progress and the worries even tech leaders have about its risks.
One standout moment? Wickline's Amodei calling AI "the devil," with her two characters hilariously arguing over whether to push for more innovation or stricter rules.
SNL used humor to spotlight just how complicated (and important) the debate over our AI future has become.