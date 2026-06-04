Satya Nadella: AI scaffolding for human potential, not a substitute Technology Jun 04, 2026

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants us to see artificial intelligence as a tool that boosts what people can do, not something that takes over.

He compares AI to scaffolding, helpful support so humans can reach higher, not a replacement for real talent.

"We always need to think of AI as a scaffolding for human potential versus a substitute," he shared, emphasizing how it should help us achieve more without stealing our jobs.