Satya Nadella: AI scaffolding for human potential, not a substitute
Technology
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants us to see artificial intelligence as a tool that boosts what people can do, not something that takes over.
He compares AI to scaffolding, helpful support so humans can reach higher, not a replacement for real talent.
"We always need to think of AI as a scaffolding for human potential versus a substitute," he shared, emphasizing how it should help us achieve more without stealing our jobs.
Nadella: AI can boost creativity, productivity
Nadella believes AI can make us more creative, productive, and better at solving problems.
This fits Microsoft's mission to build tech that puts people first and helps everyone innovate responsibly.
He's clear: AI should work alongside human intelligence, not push it aside.