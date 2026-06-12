Satya Nadella calls AI perception 'terrible' urges productivity focus Technology Jun 12, 2026

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella openly admitted that people are pretty skeptical about artificial intelligence right now.

On The New York Times' Hard Fork podcast, he acknowledged growing public unease around AI. "You can't deny that the perception is terrible," he said.

Still, Nadella thinks we should talk more about how AI could actually boost productivity and help the economy.