Satya Nadella calls AI perception 'terrible' urges productivity focus
Technology
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella openly admitted that people are pretty skeptical about artificial intelligence right now.
On The New York Times' Hard Fork podcast, he acknowledged growing public unease around AI. "You can't deny that the perception is terrible," he said.
Still, Nadella thinks we should talk more about how AI could actually boost productivity and help the economy.
Satya Nadella backs AI wealth sharing
Nadella also talked about pushback from communities worried about AI's impact on society and the environment.
He's in favor of exploring ways to share the wealth created by AI more fairly, an idea backed by folks like Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump.
For Nadella, making sure everyone benefits might be key to building public trust in AI.