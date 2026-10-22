Satya Nadella envisions AI agents handling complex work autonomously
Technology
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared his bold vision: AI agents could take over complex work tasks with barely any human input.
He calls this the start of a "Super Intelligence" era: imagine moving from clicking through apps to simply telling AI your goals and letting it handle the rest, only checking in when needed.
Nadella: memory separated to empower workers
Nadella's plan is all about using different types of AI for different jobs.
He described a system where memory and context are kept separate from the main AI model, making things more adaptable and efficient.
The goal? To boost what people can do at work, not to swap us out for machines.
As Nadella put it, this tech shift is about empowering individuals as we head into this new era.