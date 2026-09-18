By 2030, India could have largest developer community: Microsoft CEO
What's the story
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that India's growing technology workforce could help it build the world's largest developer community by 2030. He made the statement during a recent meeting in Seattle, where Indian-American tech leaders discussed strengthening ties between India and the US in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum computing, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing.
Tech potential
Nadella's remarks at Indian government-hosted forum
Nadella made the remarks while attending an Indian government-hosted forum with over 40 Indian-origin CEOs and tech leaders from the Greater Seattle area.
He praised what he called the "ingenuity of the human capital in India" and said Microsoft plans to invest in infrastructure, skills, and sovereign technological capabilities as India builds an AI-focused economy.
Information
Microsoft to invest $17.5 billion in India
Nadella's comments come after Microsoft announced a whopping $17.5 billion investment in India between 2026 and 2029. The investment, which is the company's biggest in Asia, will be used to expand cloud and AI infrastructure while also supporting skills development and operations within the country.
Forum insights
"IDEAS4INDIA" forum organized by Consulate General of India in Seattle
The Seattle meeting, titled "IDEAS4INDIA: Indian American Tech CEOs Forum | Unlocking the Tech Dividend," was organized by the Consulate General of India in Seattle.
It featured senior executives from companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, OpenAI, Intel, Anthropic, and Veeam Software.
The discussions revolved around potential collaboration on data centers and AI infrastructure, chip design and manufacturing, among other topics.
Tech ties
Amazon, Costco announce major investments in India
India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, said participants showed a keen interest in strengthening technology ties between the two countries.
He emphasized that India wants its AI Mission to be inclusive, open, sovereign, accessible, safe, and trusted.
The meeting comes amid major corporate commitments in India with Amazon announcing plans to invest $48 billion from 2026 to 2030 and Costco setting up its first Global Capability Center in Hyderabad.
Existing operations
Tribute to 2 Indian-origin tech leaders from Seattle
Several companies represented at the Seattle forum already have engineering, research, or commercial operations in India. This provides a solid foundation for further collaboration.
The event also paid tribute to two Indian-origin tech leaders associated with Seattle who recently passed away: Samir Bodas, co-founder and CEO of Icertis; and S. Somasegar, managing director at Madrona Venture Group and former corporate vice-president at Microsoft.