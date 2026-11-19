Satya Nadella says Outlook outage preventable after traffic pattern bug
Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella has openly said the recent global Outlook outage (one that disrupted many businesses) could have been prevented.
The culprit was a previously undetected software bug, missed because of a particular traffic pattern.
Nadella pointed out that better testing might have saved everyone a lot of hassle.
Satya Nadella AI accelerates bug fixes
Nadella also talked about how AI is speeding up bug detection and fixes, but it's not all smooth sailing: integrating those fixes can actually create new problems.
Still, he's optimistic about AI's potential, especially since Microsoft's Azure cloud business just grew by 48%, showing its big bet on AI is paying off even as they face tough questions about reliability.