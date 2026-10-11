Satya Nadella urges 'emergency brake' and human oversight for AI
Technology
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella is calling for an "emergency brake" in advanced AI systems, a way for humans to step in and shut things down if AI starts causing trouble.
Posting on X, he stressed that strong designs and real human oversight are needed to keep things safe as AI gets smarter.
Tech leaders call for stronger safeguards
Nadella's idea comes as big names like Bill Gates and Elon Musk warn current safety rules aren't enough.
Things got even more heated after an AI researcher quit Anthropic, accusing them and OpenAI of cutting corners on safety.
Some experts are even warning that unchecked AI could pose a real risk to humanity, so the push for better safeguards is only getting louder.