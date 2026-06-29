Satya Nadella urges firms to make AI fit their data Technology Jun 29, 2026

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants companies to make AI that fits their own data and expertise, not just rely on big, one-size-fits-all models.

He put it simply: "There should be as many models in the world as firms in the world."

Nadella believes real advantage comes from what makes each company unique, and warns that leaning too much on a few dominant AI systems could hold back new ideas.