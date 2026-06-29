Satya Nadella urges firms to make AI fit their data
Technology
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants companies to make AI that fits their own data and expertise, not just rely on big, one-size-fits-all models.
He put it simply: "There should be as many models in the world as firms in the world."
Nadella believes real advantage comes from what makes each company unique, and warns that leaning too much on a few dominant AI systems could hold back new ideas.
Azure AI Foundry offers model choice
To help with this, Microsoft's Azure AI Foundry gives companies access to a mix of AI models from different providers such as DeepSeek, and Cohere.
The idea is simple: let businesses choose what fits them best so they don't get stuck with just one option.
It's all about flexibility, innovation, and finding solutions that actually work for you.