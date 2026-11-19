Satya Nadella warns US critical infrastructure vulnerable to AI hackers
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just sounded the alarm about US critical infrastructure (think things like HVAC and chillers), which are now online but have software flaws that can't be fixed.
He explained at The New York Times's DealBook Summit that connecting these old-school systems to the internet makes them easy targets for AI-powered hackers.
Satya Nadella urges quick security updates
Nadella's warning comes after recent tech outages at places like Microsoft Outlook, NSA, and Apple made everyone rethink cybersecurity.
He urged quick software updates and a push for modern defenses, saying, "We now have a very powerful tool that finds vulnerabilities."
Basically, as threats get smarter with AI, it's time for businesses to step up their game and protect what matters.