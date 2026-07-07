Savi app by Coughlin brothers launches to prevent AI-powered scams

Live-call monitoring and unlimited family coverage

Savi's standout feature is live-call monitoring: you can bring in a live agent during suspicious calls to check for scams.

It covers unlimited family members for $8 a month or $63 a year.

The AI behind it learns from Scamwise, which collected 100,000 scam reports in four months.

With impostor scams costing Americans $3.5 billion last year (a huge jump thanks to smarter AI), tools like Savi are arriving just in time.