Savi app by Coughlin brothers launches to prevent AI-powered scams
Savi is a new app built by brothers Patrick and Ryan Coughlin to help people avoid AI-powered scams, something they care about deeply after their mom was nearly tricked by a fake kidnapping call using their sister's voice.
Just launched on iOS and Android (July 7, 2026), Savi raised $7 million in seed funding from Acrew Capital and others.
Live-call monitoring and unlimited family coverage
Savi's standout feature is live-call monitoring: you can bring in a live agent during suspicious calls to check for scams.
It covers unlimited family members for $8 a month or $63 a year.
The AI behind it learns from Scamwise, which collected 100,000 scam reports in four months.
With impostor scams costing Americans $3.5 billion last year (a huge jump thanks to smarter AI), tools like Savi are arriving just in time.