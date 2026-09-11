Sberbank launches GigaDoc AI smart mirror at Innoprom India
Sberbank, a Russian bank, just launched its GigaDoc artificial-intelligence-powered smart mirror at Innoprom India.
This device lets you check your health stats, like blood pressure, pulse, stress levels, and even diabetes risk, just by looking into the mirror.
Visitors at the Sber stand received a free express health assessment using GigaDoc, so you get quick results without any hassle.
GigaDoc detects early health signs
GigaDoc uses artificial intelligence to spot tiny changes in your skin color that reveal blood flow and other health signals.
The tech is all about catching problems early and making health checks easy for a person, and even companies can use it for prevention programs.
Sergey Zhdanov, director of Health Industry Center, Sberbank, says GigaDoc could make everyday health monitoring way more seamless, with flexible formats that fit into daily life or work routines.