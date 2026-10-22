SBI confirms data breach, 3,897 records exposed on dark web
Technology
SBI just confirmed a data breach after alerts from cyber agencies.
Around 3,897 customer records with personal information ended up on the dark web, out of nearly 375,000 records checked.
SBI has already informed stock exchanges and is looking into the situation.
Change SBI netbanking and YONO passwords
If you bank with SBI, now's a good time to change your net banking and YONO passwords, turn on two-factor authentication, and keep an eye out for any weird activity in your account.
Only trust messages about KYC or loans if they come through official SBI channels.
If you spot anything suspicious, report it right away on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.
Better safe than sorry!