SBI confirms exposure of 3,897 customer records on dark web
Technology
State Bank of India (SBI) has confirmed a data exposure, with 3,897 customer records, such as names and contact details, surfacing on the dark web.
The issue came to light after alerts from cyber authorities, prompting SBI to commission an independent cybersecurity agency for a deep dive into what happened.
Loan metadata and contact details exposed
The exposed information includes names, phone numbers, birth dates, emails, addresses, branch information, and metadata associated with loan and lead records and related files.
SBI says its main banking services are running as usual and that it is working closely with cybersecurity experts to boost protection and prevent future leaks.