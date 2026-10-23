SBI data breach exposed 3,897 customers amid India AI regulations
Technology
This week, SBI revealed a cyberattack that exposed personal information, like names, phone numbers, and loan records of 3,897 customers.
The bank says your money is still safe and day-to-day operations aren't affected.
Meanwhile, the Indian government rolled out plans for new AI regulations focused on trust, safety, and keeping user data secure.
SBI hires cybersecurity firm to investigate
SBI has brought in a cybersecurity firm to dig into what happened. The bank said it is taking the breach seriously.
On the tech front, India's proposed artificial intelligence (AI) framework aims to help organizations use AI responsibly by filling regulatory gaps and protecting people's data as more tech rolls out.