SBI probes dark web leak of 3,897 customer records
Technology
SBI is investigating a suspected cyberattack that leaked personal information of 3,897 customer records, including names, phone numbers, and loan details, onto the dark web.
The bank's chairman says they are working to fix security gaps and figure out how it happened.
Thankfully, SBI's main banking services haven't been disrupted.
SBI profits rise 14% to 23,038cr
Even with this security scare, SBI just posted a solid quarter: profits jumped 14% year-over-year to ₹23,038 crore and bad loans (NPA ratio) dropped to 1.39%.
The bank says it remains financially strong while tackling these cybersecurity issues head-on.