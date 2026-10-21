SBI probes suspected dark web leak of 3,897 customer records
Technology
SBI has discovered a suspected data leak on the dark web, with 3,897 customer records (like phone numbers, email addresses, and some loan details) possibly exposed.
The bank quickly kicked off its cyber response plan and brought in outside security experts to dig deeper.
SBI says no material impact
On October 16, 2026, the bank received communications regarding the suspected exposure of customer data.
Right now, the bank is investigating how real and widespread the leak is.
SBI says there is no material impact on the Bank's core business operations, financial performance, or business continuity.
It continues to monitor the situation closely and take all appropriate measures in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.