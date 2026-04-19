SBI warns YONO users about new Aadhaar update scam
Technology
Heads up, SBI's sounding the alarm about a new scam hitting YONO app users.
Scammers are sending fake messages saying your app will get blocked unless you update your Aadhaar details, then sneakily directing you to dodgy links that grab your info.
SBI's main advice? Don't download anything from random emails, texts, or WhatsApp messages.
SBI: Install YONO from official stores
SBI is reminding everyone: only get the YONO app from official app stores and ignore any sketchy messages asking you to update details through links.
Also, it's smart to check which permissions you've given apps on your phone.
These steps are all about keeping your money (and info) safe from online fraud.