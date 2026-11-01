Scalpers using AI bots buy iPhone duo despite Apple's limits
Technology
Scalpers are using AI bots to buy the new iPhone Duo within seconds of its release, leaving regular buyers frustrated.
The phone, launched in October 2026 at $1,999 during a memory shortage, is super hard to get.
Apple tried to fight scalping by limiting stock; each store only got 50 to 250 units and set aside 20% for shipments and in-store pickup, but bots still manage to snap up newly available inventory for in-store pickup within seconds.
iPhone Duo fetching up to 2x
Because demand is so high and supply is so tight, scalpers are reselling the iPhone Duo for up to twice the original price on eBay.
It's a tough scene for fans who just want the phone at retail price, but a huge payday for those using tech tricks to game the system.