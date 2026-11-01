Scalpers using AI bots buy iPhone duo despite Apple's limits

Scalpers are using AI bots to buy the new iPhone Duo within seconds of its release, leaving regular buyers frustrated.

The phone, launched in October 2026 at $1,999 during a memory shortage, is super hard to get.

Apple tried to fight scalping by limiting stock; each store only got 50 to 250 units and set aside 20% for shipments and in-store pickup, but bots still manage to snap up newly available inventory for in-store pickup within seconds.