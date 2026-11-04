Scammer used AI 'found' photos to extort Stephanie Young
Losing a pet is tough, but now scammers are making it worse by using AI to create fake "found" photos of missing pets.
One recent case saw Stephanie Young get AI-generated images of her lost cat, Buddy, along with a demand for 100 Apple gift cards.
When she questioned the pictures, the scammer even threatened to "sell or murder" Buddy.
Experts urge proof against AI scams
These scams prey on worried pet owners' emotions and have become more common as AI tools get better.
Dr. Rasha Kassem points out that AI has made it easier for scammers to commit fraud, so staying alert matters.
Experts suggest asking for specific proof, like a video showing your pet's unique markings or meeting in person before sending any payment.
Taking these steps can help you avoid falling for this kind of cruel trick.