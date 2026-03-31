Scammers exploit LPG fears, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre warns
Technology
Scammers are taking advantage of LPG supply shortage fears, sending urgent messages that push people to share personal information or pay up without double-checking.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) just put out a warning: don't fall for the panic.
Verify messages and book LPG officially
Fraudsters are using fake links, shady apps, and QR codes to trick users into giving away OTPs, PINs, or bank details.
To keep your money and data safe, always book LPG cylinders through official channels and verify any sketchy messages directly with your provider before you act.