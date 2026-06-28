Scammers' fake crypto wallet recovery tools steal passwords and data Technology Jun 28, 2026

Losing access to your crypto wallet is stressful enough, but scammers are making it worse by offering fake "recovery" tools online.

These programs claim they'll help you get your coins back, but actually steal your passwords and personal information instead.

As Alex Holland from HP Security Lab puts it, scammers are "preying on people's desperation to recover their cryptocurrency wallets."