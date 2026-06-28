Scammers' fake crypto wallet recovery tools steal passwords and data
Losing access to your crypto wallet is stressful enough, but scammers are making it worse by offering fake "recovery" tools online.
These programs claim they'll help you get your coins back, but actually steal your passwords and personal information instead.
As Alex Holland from HP Security Lab puts it, scammers are "preying on people's desperation to recover their cryptocurrency wallets."
Experts urge using trusted security software
HP found a tool called "Lost crypto wallets finder - cryptocurrency recovery toolkit," which promised easy account recovery but just grabbed sensitive data before its site was taken down.
Experts say: skip sketchy downloads, stick to trusted security software, and reset important passwords (especially for banking) if you think you've been hit.
Stay sharp: your digital wallet's safety starts with a little caution.