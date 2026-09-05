Scammers impersonate bosses to request urgent transfers via messaging channels
Technology
Scammers are now pretending to be your boss or someone important, using WhatsApp, email, Teams, or SMS.
They set up fake profiles and lookalike emails, then send urgent messages asking you to transfer money or pay invoices, hoping you'll act fast without double-checking.
Verify sender identity before transferring money
These fraudsters use copied company logos and tweak profile names or addresses to look real.
Don't trust just a photo or email; always confirm any money request through a known phone number or another channel.
If something feels off, report it right away (in India: cybercrime.gov.in or 1930).
A quick check can save you from losing your money.