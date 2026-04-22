Scammers replace QR codes with fakes in shops and restaurants

Fraudsters' QR codes divert customer payments

Fraudsters print their own QR codes linked to their accounts and cover up genuine ones, so payments go directly to them.

Since payment apps may not alert you, it's easy to get tricked if you don't double-check who you're paying.

Recovering lost money is tough unless you report it quickly and get help from your bank.

To stay safe, always check for tampered or misaligned QR code stickers and try to verify the merchant's name before hitting pay.

Merchants can also use digital displays or sound boxes for extra protection: staying alert really helps keep everyone safer!