Scammers replace QR codes with fakes in shops and restaurants
Watch out when you pay with QR codes: scammers are swapping real codes with fake ones at shops and restaurants.
These fake codes can be placed over the originals and may go unnoticed.
They often stick these fake codes over the real ones when the place is busy or when no one is paying attention, so it's easy to miss.
Fraudsters' QR codes divert customer payments
Fraudsters print their own QR codes linked to their accounts and cover up genuine ones, so payments go directly to them.
Since payment apps may not alert you, it's easy to get tricked if you don't double-check who you're paying.
Recovering lost money is tough unless you report it quickly and get help from your bank.
To stay safe, always check for tampered or misaligned QR code stickers and try to verify the merchant's name before hitting pay.
Merchants can also use digital displays or sound boxes for extra protection: staying alert really helps keep everyone safer!