Science Advances study suggests Ganymede's metallic core still forming today

Kevin Trinh models Ganymede magnetism

The research suggests that Ganymede's slowly evolving core fuels its magnetic field, a process first spotted by the Galileo spacecraft's magnetosphere discovery back in 1996.

Led by Caltech scientist Kevin Trinh, the team modeled a "cold start" scenario where the core builds up gradually.

Callisto has no obvious evidence of a dynamo. As Trinh put it, "Both of these things cannot be simultaneously true."

The findings open doors to understanding other icy moons like Europa and Callisto. Pretty exciting for anyone curious about space!