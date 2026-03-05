Science Corp raises $230 million to restore lost eyesight

Science Corporation, a company working on tech to bring back lost eyesight, has landed $230 million in new funding—bringing its total raised to $490 million. Big names like Lightspeed, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator are backing the project.

The implant can help people see again They've acquired the PRIMA implant: a tiny (2mm x 2mm) wireless device that sits under the retina and acts like artificial photoreceptors.

It's designed for people losing central vision from age-related macular degeneration.

The implant works with special glasses that send images to the device, which then stimulates remaining eye cells so users can see again.

Early trials show promise Early trials look promising—80% of patients demonstrated meaningful improvement in visual acuity in trials, and 84% could read letters or numbers again.

While some had serious side effects after surgery, nearly all issues were resolved within two months.