Science study: AI swarms now affect 70 countries, threaten democracy Technology Apr 26, 2026

A fresh study in Science warns that swarms of AI bots are now powerful enough to sway public opinion and even threaten democracy.

These AI agents can pose as real people online, making it seem like everyone agrees on certain topics, even when that's not true.

The number of countries affected has shot up from 28 in 2017 to 70 today, including places like the US and the Philippines.