Scientists 3D-print human placentas to improve pregnancy outcomes
Scientists have just 3D-printed mini human placentas—called placental organoids—for the first time.
These lab-grown models give us a much better way to study early pregnancy and understand complications that can affect moms and babies.
Why is this breakthrough important?
Older methods used animal-based gels, which weren't ideal.
Now, with 3D bioprinting and customizable synthetic hydrogels, researchers can place cells exactly where they want—kind of like inkjet printing—so these organoids grow more like real human placentas.
Safer drug testing on actual placental tissue
This new tech helps scientists see how different placenta cells develop and interact, which could lead to better ways to predict or treat problems like preeclampsia (a serious pregnancy complication).
It also means safer drug testing on actual placental tissue, aiming for healthier pregnancies and babies everywhere.