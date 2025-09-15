Scientists 3D-print human placentas to improve pregnancy outcomes

Older methods used animal-based gels, which weren't ideal. Now, with 3D bioprinting and customizable synthetic hydrogels, researchers can place cells exactly where they want—kind of like inkjet printing—so these organoids grow more like real human placentas.

Safer drug testing on actual placental tissue

This new tech helps scientists see how different placenta cells develop and interact, which could lead to better ways to predict or treat problems like preeclampsia (a serious pregnancy complication).

It also means safer drug testing on actual placental tissue, aiming for healthier pregnancies and babies everywhere.