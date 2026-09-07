Scientists at the Raman Research Institute make solid-like materials flow
Technology
Scientists at the Raman Research Institute have figured out how to make tightly packed, solid-like materials act like liquids, just by giving them a quick blast of heat.
Their new technique, published this year, could help control how medicines are delivered in the body, making treatments more precise.
Microgels could enable targeted medicine release
The team worked with microgel particles that soak up loads of water and normally stay jammed together.
When hit with sudden heat, these particles loosen up and flow, forgetting their old structure for a bit.
This trick could let doctors release medicine right where it's needed, like targeting tumors, while keeping side effects low.