Groundbreaking project to make artificial human DNA begins

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have started working on the building blocks of human life from scratch. The project, dubbed the Synthetic Human Genome Project, is being funded by London -based Wellcome Trust, the World's largest medical charity, with an initial investment of £10 million (approximately $12.7 million). The research has been largely considered taboo due to fears that it could lead to designer babies or unintended consequences for future generations.

Research goals Next giant leap in biology Dr. Julian Sale from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, a key member of the project, called it "the next giant leap in biology." He said this research could lead to therapies that improve people's lives as they age and reduce disease prevalence. The ultimate goal is to use this method to create disease-resistant cells for organ repair, such as the liver, heart, and even the immune system.

Ethical concerns Critics fear research could be misused Despite the potential benefits, critics are worried that this research could be misused by unethical scientists looking to create enhanced or modified humans. Dr. Pat Thomas, director of campaign group Beyond GM, warned that while most scientists intend to do good, science can be repurposed for harm and warfare. The project will only be conducted in test tubes and dishes with no attempt at creating synthetic life.

Project details Major advancement from the Human Genome Project The Synthetic Human Genome Project is a major advancement from the Human Genome Project, which mapped the molecules in human DNA. The new project will allow researchers not only to read a molecule of DNA but also create parts of it, possibly even all of it, molecule by molecule from scratch. The first goal is to develop ways to build larger blocks of human DNA until they have synthetically created a human chromosome.

Research implications Could lead to better treatments for many diseases The synthetic human genome project could help researchers learn more about how genes and DNA regulate our bodies. Many diseases occur when these genes go wrong, and studying synthetic DNA could lead to better treatments. Prof. Matthew Hurles from the Wellcome Sanger Institute said building DNA from scratch allows scientists to test new theories and understand how DNA really works.