Scientists blame climate change as Tibetan glaciers shrink, lakes expand
Technology
Glaciers on the Tibetan Plateau are shrinking fast, and scientists say climate change is to blame.
In just 60 years, glacier area has dropped from 51,000 to 39,000 square kilometers, a huge loss.
This melt has created over 14,000 glacial lakes, which continue to expand rapidly.
Scientists urge cross border glacier monitoring
With all these new and expanding lakes, the chances of floods and landslides are going up.
A recent deadly glacier collapse on the Nepal-China border was a wake-up call.
Scientists are urging better monitoring and teamwork between countries to help keep people safe as these changes speed up.