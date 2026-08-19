Scientists build BrainNet system using EEG and TMS 81.3% accurate

Scientists have pulled off something straight out of sci-fi: they built a system called BrainNet that lets people send information directly from one brain to another: no talking, typing, or even hand signals.

In their experiment, two people watched a Tetris-style game and decided how to move the pieces; their choices were picked up by electroencephalography (EEG) and sent right into a third person's brain using transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

The receiver, who couldn't see the game, still made decisions based on these signals, with the group hitting an impressive about 81.3% accuracy.