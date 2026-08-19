Scientists build BrainNet system using EEG and TMS 81.3% accurate
Scientists have pulled off something straight out of sci-fi: they built a system called BrainNet that lets people send information directly from one brain to another: no talking, typing, or even hand signals.
In their experiment, two people watched a Tetris-style game and decided how to move the pieces; their choices were picked up by electroencephalography (EEG) and sent right into a third person's brain using transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).
The receiver, who couldn't see the game, still made decisions based on these signals, with the group hitting an impressive about 81.3% accuracy.
Study shows BrainNet identifies reliable teammates
The researchers say BrainNet isn't just a cool trick: it could totally shake up how we work together.
Their study showed that people can actually figure out which teammates are most reliable just through this brain link.
They're dreaming bigger too: someday, networks like this might let groups solve problems together by exchanging limited task-related information, opening up wild new ways to collaborate.