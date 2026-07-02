Scientists build synthetic 'Spudcell' that learns, study in Nature Biotechnology

Spudcell uses smart genetic circuits

Spudcell uses smart genetic circuits to sense things like temperature or nutrient changes and tweak its behavior on the fly.

Even cooler, it remembers past situations and gets better at responding over time.

The team behind it sees huge possibilities, from smarter medical treatments to cleaning up pollution.

As lead researcher Dr. Elena Martinez put it, "Spudcell is unlike anything we've seen before," but she also points out we'll need to keep an eye on the ethics as this tech evolves.