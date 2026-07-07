Scientists capture electrons tunneling at attosecond speeds with microscope
Scientists have managed to capture electrons in motion at attosecond speeds: that's a billionth of a billionth of a second!
Using a special light-powered microscope, they watched electrons tunnel between a sharp metal tip and a silver surface with incredible precision.
This breakthrough, published in Nature Photonics, gives us a whole new look at how electrons behave inside materials.
Laser sync reveals electron position-timing trade-off
By syncing up ultra-fast laser pulses, the team could actually see electron movement in real time, something never done before.
They also found there's a trade-off between knowing exactly where an electron is and when it moves (a twist on classic quantum rules).
This technique could help create "movies" of electron action, opening doors for faster chips, better electronics, and next-generation quantum technology.