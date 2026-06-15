Scientists confirm 1st peer-reviewed goblin shark video in wild

Archived footage hints wider goblin-shark range

The footage was originally archived but is now seen as a major breakthrough, hinting that goblin sharks might live in more places than we thought.

These sharks are true living fossils, with a lineage going back roughly 125 million years.

They use their long snouts to sense prey in pitch-black water.

This discovery (plus another sighting near Tonga Trench in 2024) shows how important deep ocean spots like seamounts and trenches are for these rarely seen creatures, giving scientists new clues about their lives and habitats.