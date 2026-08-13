Scientists confirm Adenomera varcena, new frog in Brazil's Upper Jurua
Technology
Scientists just discovered a new frog, Adenomera varcena, in the flooded forests of Brazil's Upper Jurua River.
What makes it stand out? It doesn't have the usual dark spot on its forearm and has a slow, unique mating call.
The team confirmed it using DNA tests and sound recordings.
Amazon varzea discovery raises conservation concern
Adenomera varcena is the first of its kind spotted in the Amazon's varzea (an area that floods regularly) while its relatives prefer dry forests.
This find is a reminder that there are still unknown species out there, but climate change and habitat loss could erase them before we even know they exist.
As one researcher put it, climate change and habitat loss could erase them before they even know they exist.