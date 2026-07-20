Scientists confirm atmosphere on LHS 1140b, a habitable-zone rocky planet
Big news from space! Scientists have confirmed that LHS 1140b, a rocky planet 49 light-years away, has its own atmosphere.
This is the first time we've actually detected an atmosphere on a rocky exoplanet sitting in the habitable zone, meaning it could support liquid water.
That's a pretty huge step in our search for life beyond Earth.
Atmosphere helps LHS 1140b retain water
LHS 1140b is about 5.6 times heavier than Earth and has a radius that's 70% bigger.
Even though it's tidally locked and its air isn't quite like ours, the planet stays cool enough for water to exist.
Its atmosphere helps shield against radiation and stops water from escaping, which makes it a solid candidate for extraterrestrial life, according to Dr. Collin Cherubim, who called the discovery "a really exciting discovery."
Plus, it orbits a calm red dwarf star, making it an ideal spot to study planets where life might be possible.