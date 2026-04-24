Scientists confirm house-sized asteroid 2026 HZ1 will not hit Earth
Technology
NASA is watching an asteroid called 2026 HZ1 as it makes a close flyby of Earth today.
It's about the size of a small house, 54 feet wide, but there's no need to stress. Scientists have confirmed it won't hit us.
Asteroid passes 3.3 million miles away
2026 HZ1 will safely pass by at around 3.3 million miles from Earth, much farther out than the moon.
NASA and other space agencies track asteroids like this all the time, not just for safety, but also to learn more about what these space rocks are made of and how they move, knowledge that could help if a real threat ever comes our way.