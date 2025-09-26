Scientists confirm North Sea crater was made by asteroid impact Technology Sep 26, 2025

Scientists have finally settled the debate: the Silverpit Crater under the North Sea was made by an asteroid hitting Earth about 43 to 46 million years ago.

This three-kilometer-wide crater, found in 2002 and sitting 700 meters below the seafloor about 129km off the Yorkshire coast, had puzzled researchers for nearly 20 years.